Cleveland City Council approves all 13 nominees for Community Police Commission

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council has approved all 13 nominees to the Community Police Commission, established with the passage of Issue 24.

The legislation is now part of the city’s charter, and gives the group independent oversight of the police policies and discipline.

“This is an historic moment in our city’s long journey towards police reform. While Cleveland’s Community Police Commission first emerged out of the consent decree, this commission will live beyond it with greater powers and real independence to truly make a difference,” Mayor Justin Bibb said in a news release. “This commission is destined to leave a legacy of progress. With the changes implemented by the charter amendment, it’s strong enough to deliver real accountability and make lasting change.”

Chief Legal Officer and Law Director Mark Griffin called it “an opportunity to lead the nation in the civilian review of police,”

The commission will be sworn in by Mayor Bibb soon, Griffin said. They’ll undergo some training before getting to work.

Nearly 300 people sought a seat on the commission; the mayor nominated ten people while city council nominated three.

Councilman Joe Jones serves as the chair of the appointment committe.

“There was a lot of time, energy and effort [put it]. At the end of the day, we need to see a strong commission that represents the interest of the city,” he said.

The process has been met with some controversy.

In October, when Mayor Bibb announced his nominees, the very people who spearheaded the initial ballot issue protested outside City Hall.

They argue that the original intent of the legislation was to ensure the commission was comprised of people who were impacted by police violence, people who were wrongfully convicted of crimes, and an attorney with experience with police misconduct.

“The demographics still aren’t being met,” said Brenda Bickerstaff, a longtime activist whose brother was killed by Cleveland police in 2022.

She represents Citizens for a Safer Cleveland, which collected signatures to get Issue 24 on the ballot.

“Our voices aren’t being heard, but they hear us,” she said.

But the city argues not all categories are required to be filled by the commission.

“This absolutely satisifed all the elements of the charter. We made sure that we had a very broad demographic mix,” said Griffin.

In a letter to councilmembers, Griffin wrote:

Section 115-5 creates two categories of nominees: civil rights organizations and community representatives. The nominees satisfy the mandatory requirement that at least two members must represent community organizations focused on civil rights issues. The nominees further satisfy Section 115-5 for two independent reasons. First, Section 115-5 requires that “at least one” nominee must satisfy at least one of five named subcategories. This section does not require that each and every subcategory be satisfied. Such an interpretation would paralyze the work of the [commission].

Bickerstaff said she does not foresee any legal challenge to the appointments but vowed to continue raising concerns about the process.

The following members will make up the first commission:

Dr. John Adams, Shandra Benito, James M. Chura, Charles Donaldson Jr., Pastor Kyle Earley, Alana Garrett-Ferguson, Cait Kennedy, Gregory Reaves, Jan Ridgeway, Piet van Lier, Audrianna Rodriguez, Teri Wang and Sharena Zayed. To ensure fairness, all nominees were randomly allocated either two or four-year terms.

