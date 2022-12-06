Duo throw bricks into Howland Township home, police say

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects caught on camera throwing bricks at a Howland Township house is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The criminal damaging happened around 10 p.m. on Dec. 3 in the 7000 block of Anderson Avenue, Howland Township Police said.

Police said surveillance video shows two suspects, who may be juveniles, throwing bricks through the front window of the home.

The suspect ran away heading westbound on Anderson Avenue, according to police.

Any resident in the area whose home security camera footage caught the suspects can call Howland Township Police.

Call Howland Township Police at 330-856-5555 to talk to a detective if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this criminal damaging.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

