2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Euclid police: Can you ID this home break in suspect?

Euclid home break in suspect
Euclid home break in suspect(Source: Euclid Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the suspect of a home break in that took place on Nov. 23.

Police said around 2:30 p.m., a resident came home from work to find his house on Williams Avenue had been broken into, with clothing and electronics stolen.

Their doorbell camera captured the suspect leaving, police said, however the picture is not clear.

Euclid break in suspect
Euclid break in suspect(Source: Euclid Police)

Anyone that can help identify this person or has information on the burglary is asked to contact the Euclid Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.

Reference report 22-06819 with your tip.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Kavon Jackson (Source: Summit County Prosecutor)
Life in prison for 18-year-old convicted of killing man on Akron METRO Bus
(Source: WOIO)
Parents, students react to security changes after lockdowns at 2 Akron schools
Man dies after being struck by a car in Akron
Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station