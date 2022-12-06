Euclid police: Can you ID this home break in suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the suspect of a home break in that took place on Nov. 23.

Police said around 2:30 p.m., a resident came home from work to find his house on Williams Avenue had been broken into, with clothing and electronics stolen.

Their doorbell camera captured the suspect leaving, police said, however the picture is not clear.

Euclid break in suspect (Source: Euclid Police)

Anyone that can help identify this person or has information on the burglary is asked to contact the Euclid Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.

Reference report 22-06819 with your tip.

