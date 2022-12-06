As flu cases rise, experts suggest getting the vaccine now for the holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Flu cases across the United State and the State of Ohio have continued to rise, showing a spike much earlier than years prior. The nature of this flu season is why experts at Discount Drug Mart are urging people to consider the flu vaccine over the next few days, in preparation of the holidays.

Jason Briscoe, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Discount Drug Mart, said that Discount Drug Mart has seen an increase in requests for flu vaccines, as the store welcomes walk-ins.

Briscoe says that the vaccine typically takes between two and three weeks to fully integrate with the body, which is why this week is the perfect time to get vaccinated. Typically, late December and early January see an increase in influenza cases as people hold more gatherings for the holidays. Getting vaccinated this week will allow the vaccine full time to work.

Briscoe believes that this flu season, despite starting earlier than normal, will see a normal length in case rate, putting even more emphasis on the need to be vaccinated.

