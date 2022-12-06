2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

As flu cases rise, experts suggest getting the vaccine now for the holidays

flu vaccine season
flu vaccine season(WBNG)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Flu cases across the United State and the State of Ohio have continued to rise, showing a spike much earlier than years prior. The nature of this flu season is why experts at Discount Drug Mart are urging people to consider the flu vaccine over the next few days, in preparation of the holidays.

Jason Briscoe, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Discount Drug Mart, said that Discount Drug Mart has seen an increase in requests for flu vaccines, as the store welcomes walk-ins.

Briscoe says that the vaccine typically takes between two and three weeks to fully integrate with the body, which is why this week is the perfect time to get vaccinated. Typically, late December and early January see an increase in influenza cases as people hold more gatherings for the holidays. Getting vaccinated this week will allow the vaccine full time to work.

Briscoe believes that this flu season, despite starting earlier than normal, will see a normal length in case rate, putting even more emphasis on the need to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe

Latest News

UAB Center for AIDS Research
Biden Administration announces plan to end HIV/AIDS pandemic
An experimental drug is showing signs of slowing memory loss in those with Alzheimer's disease.
UH involved in Alzheimer’s experimental drug study showing positive gains
UH involved in Alzheimer’s experimental drug study showing positive gains
UH involved in Alzheimer’s experimental drug study showing positive gains
Former MetroHealth President and CEO defends himself after termination by board
Former MetroHealth President and CEO defends himself after termination by board