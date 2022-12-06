2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians agree to deal with free agent 1B/DH Josh Bell

Switch hitting slugger spent entire career in National League
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run...
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets during the first inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians have made a splash in free agency during the annual winter meetings taking place right now in San Diego.

After having a very quiet offseason in 2021, the reigning American League Central Division champions have added some much needed power to the offense.

Tuesday, the Guardians agreed to a 2-year deal with free agent first baseman Josh Bell. The deal is reportedly worth $33 million. There is an opt out clause included in the deal.

The Guardians have been looking to add a bat who can also play first base. The Bell signing is also good news for Josh Naylor. Bell and Naylor and rotate playing first base as well as serving as the Guardians designated hitter. Naylor did miss some time in 2022 after recovering from his season ending injury in 2021.

Bell has spent his entire career in National League. He was an All-Star in 2019 as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates when the mid-summer classic took place at Progressive Field in Cleveland. He has also played for the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.

Bell has a career batting average of .262, with 130 home runs and 468 rbi’s.

