Gun found in 7th grader’s fanny pack at Akron school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Akron schools were locked down after a student was found with a gun Monday.

Police said the Litchfield and Firestone community learning centers were locked down around 2 p.m. after students had told teachers of a student they believed was carrying a weapon.

Within minutes, the APS security, staff, and the Akron Police Department student resource officer located the student and located a gun in his fanny pack. The student is a seventh grader, according to Akron schools.

Akron Schools released the following statement about the incident.

Regrettably, I need to share information about a serious safety incident that occurred today at Litchfield CLC. Several students had alerted school administrators that a student was in possession of a weapon shortly before 2 p.m.

Administrators, APS security and school resource officers responded immediately, and within minutes, the student was in the custody of police and now faces serious charges for possession of a gun.

This is absolutely unacceptable and reinforces our shared concern and focused attention to safety, security, and accountability in our schools.

As we have emphasized over the last few weeks, school safety is foundational for good teaching and learning. It is a priority and must be a shared responsibility, as evidenced by the increased offer of city government, safety officials, and community agencies and partners to integrate efforts around this important problem.

Akron Public Schools takes safety seriously; we are working to upgrade, install and expand our safety equipment and related personnel. Soon we want to be at the point where new, high-tech metal detection equipment is in place every day.

We are certainly impatient to complete security audits and upgrades and to make it easier to keep weapons out of our schools. Anxiety increases with each incident. So does our resolve to do everything we can to ensure our schools are safe.

In addition to the hardware, we continue to expand our preventative measures programs, practices, and mental health support services and are committed to regularly updating staff, families, and the community on those steps.

At this time, I am issuing an order for staff to modify the current practice of random use of metal detectors and backpack checks to routine use in middle grades and high schools. A safety audit currently underway includes a review of the needs of our elementary schools.

In the meantime, each of us owes a debt of gratitude to the students and administrators whose quick actions ensured a student with a weapon in his possession posed no harm to students or staff today. Please remind your students to do as our students did today: “if you see something ... say something.”

Sincerely,

Christine Fowler Mack, Supt.

