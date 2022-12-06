2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man dies after being struck by a car in Akron

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man has now died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a car while crossing a street Monday morning, Akron police said.

The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. Monday on E. Exchange Street.

Akron police said the victim was crossing between Sumner and Allyn Streets when he was hit by a driver travelling westbound on E. Exchange Street.

The pedestrian, who name is not being released, was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

Police added the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. According to officers, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

