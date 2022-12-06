Mayfield Heights barber college mourns death of colleague

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular barber college instructor was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on I-90 in Cleveland on Dec. 2.

Matthew Flowers, 26, worked at LaBarberia Institute of Hair in the Golden Gate Shopping Center in Mayfield Heights.

Matthew Flowers ((Source: LaBarberia Institute of Hair))

According to Cleveland police, Flowers, 26, was eastbound on I-90 near W. 41st Street, when he crashed into the median wall.

Police said Flowers then exited his Dodge Challenger on the highway.

The driver of a Jeep Cherokee, also heading eastbound on I-90, hit both Flowers and the Dodge Challenger and went off the right side of the road.

A Honda Accord then crashed into the back of Flowers’ car. The impact pushed the Dodge Challenger into a semi-truck.

When police arrived on the scene, they said Flowers was trapped underneath the Honda Accord.

Flowers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the drivers of the Jeep and the semi were not injured, but the driver of the Honda, a 22-year-old man, was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with serious injuries.

Co-workers said Flowers “played an important role as an instructor here at La Barberia and this is a huge loss for our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.