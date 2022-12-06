2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing 17-year-old Perkins Township girl may be on East Coast

Rylee Stookey
Rylee Stookey
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community on Dec. 5 to help find 17-year-old Rylee Stookey, who was reported missing.

Stookey was described by police as 5′8″ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she is believed to have run away and may be on the East Coast, possibly in Connecticut, New Jersey, or New York.

If you see her or know where she may be, call 419-627-0824 ext. 1.

Anyone who is harboring Stookey could be held criminally responsible, according to police.

Rylee Stookey
Rylee Stookey
Rylee Stookey
Rylee Stookey

