Northeast Ohio Weather: Clouds, light rain, and drizzle through tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A rather gloomy pattern the rest of the week. A weak front is in the area today. Moisture streaming in from the southwest. The forecast is for widespread low clouds with areas of light rain and drizzle today and tonight. Rain amounts will be a tenth of an inch or less for most of us. Not a big range in temperature coming up. Afternoon readings 45 to 50 degrees. Temperatures stay in the 40s tonight. This front will slide far enough to the east so that we will only see pockets of drizzle tomorrow. We are tracking another system that will track towards Ohio later Thursday. This will be more of a steadier rain Thursday night.

