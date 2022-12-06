Old Brooklyn porch pirate wanted by Cleveland Police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a porch pirate was caught on camera in the Old Brooklyn area, and detectives need help identifying him.
A maroon SUV, possibly a Dodge Caravan or Ford Windstar, was seen on surveillance video with the suspect taking packages off porches at 9:53 p.m. on Dec. 4, according to police.
Police said the SUV appears to have some type of tape around the rear window.
The suspect was described by police as a man in his 20s to 30s wearing black Adidas pants and black Nike shoes.
Take a close look at the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or the SUV, or have any other information on this theft.
