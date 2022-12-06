2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police search for couple after allegedly shooting and robbing man in Fairview Park

Amaris Ybarra and Lajayden Neals
Amaris Ybarra and Lajayden Neals(Fairview Police)
By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Fairview Park Police, the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a couple for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11.

The Lakewood man was shot after going to meet a woman he met online, according to Fairview Park police.

Police said 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra were indicted on multiple Felonies including Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery.

At the time of the incident Neals and Ybarra lived at the Fairview Village Apartments complex but have since abandoned their residence. We are asking for help in locating the couple.

Lajaydin Lamar Neals is 5′7″, 130 pounds, Brown Eyes, Black Hair

Amaris Isabella Ybarra is 5′1″, 140 pounds, Brown Hair, Brown Hair

19 News will have more information when it is made avaialble.

