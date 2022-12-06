Robber steals clothing, electronics from Euclid home

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A robber broke into a Williams Avenue home several weeks ago and stole clothing and electronics.

Euclid police said the robbery happened on Nov. 23.

The resident discovered the crime when they returned from work around 2:30 p.m.

Police are hoping someone recognizes the person captured on the resident’s doorbell camera.

Euclid robbery suspect ((Source: Euclid police))

If you can help, please call Euclid police at 216-289-8506.

