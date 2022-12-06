Suspect in Cleveland Dollar Tree robbery may have tried to rob Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who is accused of robbing a Cleveland Dollar Tree may be the same suspect of the attempted robbery at a Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police confirmed.

Detectives are now asking the community to help identify the suspect.

Cleveland Police said the suspect came into Dollar Tree at 12709 Bellaire Rd. on Nov. 23, brandished a gun, and demanded the clerk give him money from the cash drawers.

Police said detectives believe the same suspect attempted to rob Mr. Hero’s at 1510 West 117th Street in Lakewood on Nov. 25.

Take a close look at the above photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations.

The suspect was described by police as a man around 5′7″ tall and between 120-150 pounds.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information about these crimes, call First District Det. Florentz at 216-623-2534 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2022-342676 for the Cleveland aggravated robbery and #2022-003992 for the Lakewood attempted robbery.

