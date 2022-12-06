2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Suspect in Cleveland Dollar Tree robbery may have tried to rob Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police say

Suspect in Cleveland Dollar Tree robbery may have tried to rob Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police say
Suspect in Cleveland Dollar Tree robbery may have tried to rob Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who is accused of robbing a Cleveland Dollar Tree may be the same suspect of the attempted robbery at a Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police confirmed.

Detectives are now asking the community to help identify the suspect.

Cleveland Police said the suspect came into Dollar Tree at 12709 Bellaire Rd. on Nov. 23, brandished a gun, and demanded the clerk give him money from the cash drawers.

Suspect in Cleveland Dollar Tree robbery may have tried to rob Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police say
Suspect in Cleveland Dollar Tree robbery may have tried to rob Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Police said detectives believe the same suspect attempted to rob Mr. Hero’s at 1510 West 117th Street in Lakewood on Nov. 25.

Suspect in Cleveland Dollar Tree robbery may have tried to rob Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police say
Suspect in Cleveland Dollar Tree robbery may have tried to rob Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Take a close look at the above photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations.

The suspect was described by police as a man around 5′7″ tall and between 120-150 pounds.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information about these crimes, call First District Det. Florentz at 216-623-2534 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2022-342676 for the Cleveland aggravated robbery and #2022-003992 for the Lakewood attempted robbery.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe

Latest News

Old Brooklyn porch pirate wanted by Cleveland Police
Old Brooklyn porch pirate wanted by Cleveland Police
Old Brooklyn porch pirate wanted by Cleveland Police
Old Brooklyn porch pirate wanted by Cleveland Police (Source: Cleveland Police)
Jim Grenig didn’t waste any time plastering the suspect’s face all over his front door. He said...
Garfield Heights store owner puts vandalism suspect on blast
Akron Police
Gun found in 7th grader’s fanny pack at Akron school