17-year-old shot and killed at Cleveland Recreation Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland EMS, a 17-year-old male was shot and killed at a City of Cleveland recreation center Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at the Earle Turner Recreation Center located at 11300 Miles Avenue around 7 pm.

There is no information on any suspects or arrests.

