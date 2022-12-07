17-year-old shot and killed at Cleveland Recreation Center
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland EMS, a 17-year-old male was shot and killed at a City of Cleveland recreation center Tuesday.
The shooting occurred at the Earle Turner Recreation Center located at 11300 Miles Avenue around 7 pm.
There is no information on any suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story.
