21-year-old indicted for vandalizing FirstEnergy Stadium field

Brownie field logo reveal at FirstEnergy Stadium
Brownie field logo reveal at FirstEnergy Stadium(Aerial Agents/Cleveland Browns)
By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anthony O’Neal was indicted Wednesday on vandalism and breaking and entering charges for vandalizing the FirstEnergy Stadium field on November 21st.

According to Cuyahoga County Court records, O’Neal drove his vehicle to First Energy Stadium climbed a fence and entered the facility.

He then took a Ford F-150 that was located in the stadium and drove onto the field doing donuts causing severe damage to the turf.

When he was done he climbed back over the fence, got back in his vehicle, and fled.

Cleveland Police responded to the scene and linked O’Neal to the crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

