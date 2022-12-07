2 Strong 4 Bullies
$2500 bond set for caregiver charged with abusing patient at Warrensville Development Center

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of eight Warrensville Development Center employees accused of abusing patients was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

The Warrensville Development Center is a facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities located on Green Road in Highland Hills.

Terrance Shambley, 43, is accused of hitting a 19-year-old patient on Oct. 25, 2018.

Shambley pleaded not guilty to patient abuse and tampering with evidence and the judge ordered him held on a $2500.00 bond.

Michele Starr, 58, is accused of dragging a 53-year-old victim by his shirt into his room on Nov. 12, 2018. Starr then also allegedly tackled him in the hallway. She was indicted on the charges of falsification, tampering with evidence and patient abuse. She will be arraigned on Dec. 12.

Michael Webb, 62, and Monique Williams, 49, are accused of abusing a 19-year-old victim. Williams allegedly pushed the victim and Webb allegedly “aggressively restrained” him. The alleged assault happened on Nov. 22, 2018. Both were indicted on the charges of patient abuse and tampering with evidence. They remain on the loose.

Christopher Collier, 56, Ryan Robinson, 29, Tawanna Jordan, 36, and Leland Walker, 35, are also all facing criminal charges. According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Collier assaulted a 31-year-old patient on April 1, 2020 and Jordan, Walker and Robinson all witnessed the incident and lied in their statements. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 30.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers conducted the investigation.

