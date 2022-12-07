2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police search for person who broke into military member’s car and stole stroller, diapers

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who stole a family’s stroller, baby monitors, and other items for their newborn right out of their car.

The baby’s father is in the military and stationed in Texas. He came home to visit his mom in Akron and parked his truck on Robindale avenue. When he woke up Tuesday morning his newborn son’s stroller and baby monitor were missing.

“Honestly I was just a little scared honestly visiting and something happening so close to our newborn,” said Ryan Sullivan. “I mean it’s material things, so I’m not really too concerned about it. I mean obviously, it’s expensive, but it can be replaced so I’m just glad that everyone is safe.”

Ryan Sullivan and his wife Abigail Sullivan were so excited to come home with their new baby for the holidays, but they never expected they’d become the victims of a crime.

“You would think they’d open up the truck and see baby stuff like hey well this is off limits but no, no off limits for thieves I guess,” Ryan said.

“Very frustrating because that stuff you work hard for it and then you get it taken away and now you have to do it all over again right before traveling is very frustrating,” said Abigail.

The family realized their car had been broken into around 8:45 Tuesday morning. In addition to the stroller and baby monitor, the thieves also stole a box of diapers, the keys to their apartment, some soccer gear, glasses, and the couple’s credit cards. They even used some of the cards.

The couple said they’re out a total of about $2,800.

Even more than the money, they’re now forced to go without some of the things they desperately need for their 1-month-old son.

“I hope that whoever took the things is giving it to someone and not trying to sell it and return a profit off of it and you know it would be easy to make money off of doing stuff like that but hopefully it goes to a good home that was really in need.”

Police said there are no known suspects right now. In a case like this, police said they rely on neighbors and witnesses so if you think you may have seen something, contact Akron police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

