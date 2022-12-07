Baker Mayfield Claimed Off Waivers By Los Angeles Rams

After waiting four months to find a new home following the Cleveland Browns decision to trade for Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield had to wait just over 24 hours to find his new team following Monday’s requested release from the Carolina Panthers.

The reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers Tuesday afternoon. Mayfield could make his Rams debut Thursday night at Sofi Stadium when Los Angeles hosts the Las Vegas Raiders.

The claim of Mayfield provides head coach Sean McVay some much needed experience at the quarterback position with Matthew Stafford currently on injured reserve due to a spinal cord contusion. Stafford is expected to miss the rest of the 2022-2023 season and his NFL career could be in jeopardy.

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was claimed on waivers today by the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. The Rams now inherit the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract. Mayfield is expected to fly to LA by tonight and could play Thursday night vs. the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/CAIVhY25Nu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

Mayfield went 1-5 as the Panthers starting quarterback. Baker requested his release from Carolina Monday after the franchise decided to go with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback and PJ Walker as the backup.

The move only costs the Rams the remaining $1.3 million remaining on Mayfield’s current contract. The rams were the only team to put a waiver claim in on Mayfield.

