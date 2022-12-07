Bedford City Schools closed again Wednesday

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - All Bedford City Schools are closed Wednesday so staff can “review, adjust and practice safety protocols,” according to Bedford City Schools officials.

Classes were cancelled Tuesday after a threat was received online.

Bedford City Schools Communications Coordinator Denise Dick announced Wednesday the person who made the online threat was taken into custody without resistance yesterday. The person’s name has not been released and it is not known if they are facing criminal charges.

Dick added the threat was determined not to be credible.

Classes will resume on Thursday, Dec. 8.

“Again, though there was no credible threat, we refuse to take these things lightly. We believe in working as a family, and being reflective in an effort to provide the safest environment for all members of the learning community,” said Dick.

In October 2021, Bedford City Schools installed metal detectors and upgraded its security cameras at Bedford High School.

