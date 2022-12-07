2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Bedford City Schools closed again Wednesday

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Source: 19 News)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - All Bedford City Schools are closed Wednesday so staff can “review, adjust and practice safety protocols,” according to Bedford City Schools officials.

Classes were cancelled Tuesday after a threat was received online.

Bedford City Schools Communications Coordinator Denise Dick announced Wednesday the person who made the online threat was taken into custody without resistance yesterday. The person’s name has not been released and it is not known if they are facing criminal charges.

Dick added the threat was determined not to be credible.

Classes will resume on Thursday, Dec. 8.

“Again, though there was no credible threat, we refuse to take these things lightly. We believe in working as a family, and being reflective in an effort to provide the safest environment for all members of the learning community,” said Dick.

In October 2021, Bedford City Schools installed metal detectors and upgraded its security cameras at Bedford High School.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland police investigate murder outside recreation center
Ryan Sullivan and his wife Abigail Sullivan were so excited to come home with their new baby...
Akron police search for person who broke into military member’s car and stole stroller, diapers
The driver of an SUV crashed through a fence at a Willoughby business before running into the...
Willoughby police track down driver involved in late night hit skip at local business
El base de los Cavaliers de Cleveland Donovan Mitchell lanza el balón sobre el pívot de los...
Mitchell’s 43 lead Cavs to 116-102 win over LeBron, Lakers