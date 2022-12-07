Browns star DE Myles Garrett leads early Pro Bowl voting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett appears to be headed fo his 4th Pro Bowl, according to early voting results released by the NFL.

Garrett and Nick Bosa of the 49ers are the top two vote-getters at defensive end. Garrett has just over 92,000 votes, behing Bosa’s 118,000.

Garrett has 10 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 11 games this season.

At least once a game Myles Garrett takes your breath away with what he can do. Almost like he glitches out & teleports. The speed at which he wins with his vaunted stutter/euro-step cross-chop from the 3T is a perfect example. pic.twitter.com/n0OGEvsBVz — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 7, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa of Miami has the most overall votes with 139,000.

No other Browns player is in the top 2 in voting at any other position.

Fans can vote as often as they want until December 15 on NFL.com.

https://www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote/

In other Browns news, Donovan Peoples-Jones was named AFC special teams player of the week for his punt return TD at Houston Sunday.

It was the first Cleveland punt return for a touchdown since Travis Benjamin in 2007.

