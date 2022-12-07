2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns star DE Myles Garrett leads early Pro Bowl voting

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals...
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett appears to be headed fo his 4th Pro Bowl, according to early voting results released by the NFL.

Garrett and Nick Bosa of the 49ers are the top two vote-getters at defensive end. Garrett has just over 92,000 votes, behing Bosa’s 118,000.

Garrett has 10 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 11 games this season.

Tua Tagovailoa of Miami has the most overall votes with 139,000.

No other Browns player is in the top 2 in voting at any other position.

Fans can vote as often as they want until December 15 on NFL.com.

https://www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote/

In other Browns news, Donovan Peoples-Jones was named AFC special teams player of the week for his punt return TD at Houston Sunday.

It was the first Cleveland punt return for a touchdown since Travis Benjamin in 2007.

