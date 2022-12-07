Cleveland police investigate murder outside recreation center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Bedford man was murdered outside a Cleveland recreation center Tuesday evening.

According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Earle Turner Recreation Center in the 11000 block of Miles Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.

The victim has been identified as Jamarion Smith.

At this time, there is no information on any arrests.

