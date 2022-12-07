2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland police investigate murder outside recreation center

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(woio)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Bedford man was murdered outside a Cleveland recreation center Tuesday evening.

According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Earle Turner Recreation Center in the 11000 block of Miles Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.

The victim has been identified as Jamarion Smith.

At this time, there is no information on any arrests.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Bedford City Schools closed again Wednesday
Ryan Sullivan and his wife Abigail Sullivan were so excited to come home with their new baby...
Akron police search for person who broke into military member’s car and stole stroller, diapers
The driver of an SUV crashed through a fence at a Willoughby business before running into the...
Willoughby police track down driver involved in late night hit skip at local business
El base de los Cavaliers de Cleveland Donovan Mitchell lanza el balón sobre el pívot de los...
Mitchell’s 43 lead Cavs to 116-102 win over LeBron, Lakers