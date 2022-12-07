2 Strong 4 Bullies
COVID is creeping up in Ohio, yet very few have gotten updated booster

Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle,...
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle, gives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot to a 20-month-old child, June 21, 2022, in Seattle. Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its updated COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5. The youngest tots already are supposed to get three extra-small doses of the original vaccine as their primary series. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 that if the Food and Drug Administration agrees, the updated vaccine would be used for the third shot. The FDA already has cleared COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better target omicron as boosters for everyone 5 and older.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The number of people being hospitalized for COVID in Ohio is starting to creep up again, while only about 10% of the state has taken the updated booster according to the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) dashboard.

The bivalent booster, that has been out for a couple of months, was tweeked to specifically protect against the mutation of COVID, namely Omicron BA.5 which makes up 65% of Ohio’s current cases.

Currently hospitals are fighting on three fronts with RSV and influenza making up the majority of admissions.

Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease expert with University Hospitals is reminding patients that while no vaccine is 100% the odds of surviving COVID, after being vaccinated and boosted are in your favor.

“Even the most recent data that came out shows that vaccinated individuals are five times less likely to die than unvaccinate,” Dr. Edwards said. “So the vaccine is still working. It’s not working great. I would live it if were 99% effective with 0% mortality, that would be ideal. And I hope science continues to push for better and better vaccine the way we have been with influenza but it’s all we have. And it is working. There are people who are a live today who would not be if they and not gotten vaccinated.”

