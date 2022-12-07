COVID is creeping up in Ohio, yet very few have gotten updated booster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The number of people being hospitalized for COVID in Ohio is starting to creep up again, while only about 10% of the state has taken the updated booster according to the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) dashboard.

The bivalent booster, that has been out for a couple of months, was tweeked to specifically protect against the mutation of COVID, namely Omicron BA.5 which makes up 65% of Ohio’s current cases.

Currently hospitals are fighting on three fronts with RSV and influenza making up the majority of admissions.

Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease expert with University Hospitals is reminding patients that while no vaccine is 100% the odds of surviving COVID, after being vaccinated and boosted are in your favor.

“Even the most recent data that came out shows that vaccinated individuals are five times less likely to die than unvaccinate,” Dr. Edwards said. “So the vaccine is still working. It’s not working great. I would live it if were 99% effective with 0% mortality, that would be ideal. And I hope science continues to push for better and better vaccine the way we have been with influenza but it’s all we have. And it is working. There are people who are a live today who would not be if they and not gotten vaccinated.”

