Daughter stabs parents in North Ridgeville home, police say

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing her parents in North Ridgeville Tuesday, according to police.

Police were called to the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 pm for a report of a 34-year-old female assaulting her 69-year-old father.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the female had stabbed both her father and 67-year-old mother multiple times causing serious injuries to both.

Police said, the female chased her father out of the residence and continued to try and stab him.

Police arrested 34-year-old Emily Deese whose last known address was in Lakewood, according to the press release.

Both victims were transported to St. John’s Westshore by the North Ridgeville Fire Department. Their status is not known at this time.

Deese was also transported to the hospital she is under police custody, charged with the felonious assault and attempted murder of her parents.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.