2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Daughter stabs parents in North Ridgeville home, police say

Victims were seriously injured
North Ridgeville stabbing
North Ridgeville stabbing(MGN)
By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing her parents in North Ridgeville Tuesday, according to police.

Police were called to the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 pm for a report of a 34-year-old female assaulting her 69-year-old father.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the female had stabbed both her father and 67-year-old mother multiple times causing serious injuries to both.

Police said, the female chased her father out of the residence and continued to try and stab him.

Police arrested 34-year-old Emily Deese whose last known address was in Lakewood, according to the press release.

Both victims were transported to St. John’s Westshore by the North Ridgeville Fire Department. Their status is not known at this time.

Deese was also transported to the hospital she is under police custody, charged with the felonious assault and attempted murder of her parents.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Suspect steals generator and post hole digger from Cleveland garage, police say
Suspect steals generator and post hole digger from Cleveland garage, police say
Suspect steals generator and post hole digger from Cleveland garage, police say
Suspect steals generator and post hole digger from Cleveland garage, police say (Source: Cleveland Police)
Teen killed at Rec center
17-year-old shot and killed at Cleveland Recreation Center
Kia theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Kia theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say