Elyria man sentenced for deadly stabbing of former foster brother

Antonio Sprinkle
Antonio Sprinkle(Source: Lorain County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general said a 30-year-old Elyria man who admitted to killing his former foster brother will spend 20 years to life in prison.

According to a news release, Antonio Sprinkle tracked down and killed a 27-year-old man whom he once shared a foster family with.

The attorney general’s office said Sprinkle received his sentence Monday after pleading guilty in Lorain County court to the murder of Antwan Dormendo, 27.

ONE MONTH BEFORE THE INCIDENT

According to the release, Sprinkle told investigators he started carrying a steak knife with the intention of robbing or stabbing Dormendo.

This was due to his belief that the 27-year-old burglarized his apartment and peed on his mattress, the attorney general’s office said.

AUGUST 15TH, 2019

Sprinkle and Dormendo attended a gathering with friends.

AUGUST 16TH, 2019

Sprinkle met Dormendo at a Lake Avenue gas station and got inside his car. Dormendo started to drive away but crashed into a curb.

That’s when Dormendo escaped his vehicle covered in blood, the attorney general’s office said. He ran into the gas station for help with multiple stab wounds.

Dormendo identified Sprinkle as the man who attacked him before he died, according to the release.

After the stabbing, the attorney general’s office said Sprinkle fled in Dormendo’s car. He made stops in Rocky River and Cleveland before being arrested in Elyria.

According to the release, DNA testing showed that Sprinkle was arrested with Dormendo’s blood on his hands.

