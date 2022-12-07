2 Strong 4 Bullies
Experts warn of the dangers of seasonal depression

Christmas Tree
Christmas Tree(Patsy Montesinos)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the 2022 Christmas season is in full swing, health officials want to remind people of the increases in seasonal depression often seen during the next few weeks.

According to Dr. Sheerli Ratner with MetroHealth, seasonal depression can be something many begin to experience as it gets darker longer. Dr. Ratner also said that many people, who are having a difficult holiday, can be made to feel worse through seeing how other people are enjoying their end of 2022.

Dr. Ratner believes that many small changes can make a big difference in combating seasonal depression. Dr. Ratner said that working out regularly in small amounts, avoiding over eating, and limiting alcohol can be incredibly helpful. She also urges for anyone struggling with seasonal depression to seek help as soon as possible. Help can be found through MetroHealth at the link here.

