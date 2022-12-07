2 Strong 4 Bullies
Federal grand jury indicts Kent bank robbery suspect

Trevon Kilpatrick (Source: Kent police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old man for the armed robbery of a Kent bank in May.

According to Kent police, Trevon Kilpatrick walked into the Huntington Bank in the 100 block of E. Main St. on May 31.

Kilpatrick allegedly pointed a gun at a teller and demanded money.

After getting cash, Kilpatrick fled the bank, police said.

Kilpatrick was arrested two days after the robbery and has been held on a parole violation at the Southern Ohio Correctional Institution since June.

FBI agents presented the bank robbery case to a federal grand jury last week and Kilpatrick was indicted on the charges of bank robbery, carrying a firearm during a crime of violence and felon in possession of ammunition.

He is now being held without bond and waiting for trial.

