Free internet coming to Akron Public Housing

Dougherty County Libraries are also helping by providing internet 24/7 for free. Some of their services include checking out hotspots for two weeks at a time.(Source: WALB)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority has announced a new hotspot lending program that will provide 1,000 hotspots to AMHA families.

Each AMHA hotpot will connect 15 devices within one household. The program costs $120,000 through the Community Action Akron Summit.

“Bridging the digital divide in our community for low-income families in Summit County and reaching equality in online learning has been a primary goal in promoting self-sufficiency in the community that we serve”, stated Malcolm J. Costa, Community Action Akron Summit President and CEO. “With the use of more and more technology, the digital divide increases and continues to exacerbate socioeconomic disparities for underserved populations”.

The program will start for the Summit Lake neighborhood but will expand beyond that to other AMHA facilities. The Summit Lake distribution started on Wednesday, and continues on Thursday, December 8 from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Summit Lake Apartments Community Room at 9 Plato Lake.

