Jackson Township police arrest man for armed robbery at gas station


By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson Township man is in custody for allegedly robbing a gas station at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink said Eric Devonn Hunter Campbell walked into the Circle K in the 5100 block of Fulton Dr. NW around 4:45 a.m. and demanded cash.

He was arrested a short time later in the 4800 block of South Blvd.

Chief Brink said the firearm believed to have been used in the robbery was also recovered.

Campbell is charged with aggravated robbery, obstructing official business and having weapons under disability.

