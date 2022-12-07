2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kia theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the suspect accused of stealing a blue Kia Soul on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The car was stolen from the area of Western Avenue and West 110th Street on Dec. 3, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Kia theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Kia theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, call First District Det. Krug at 216-623-2517 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2022-352071 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

