Man drives motorbike ‘recklessly’ through Crocker Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a Cleveland man seen driving “recklessly” through Crocker Park on Dec. 1.

Police said around 5:20 p.m., a sergeant saw the man driving a moped type vehicle on the wrong side of the street and up on the sidewalk, putting himself and others in danger.

Man drives motorbike erratically through Crocker Park (Source: Westlake Police)

The officer turned on his overhead lights and sirens, trying to stop the motorist, however after seeing the officer, the man fled Crocker headed south on Crocker Road.

Officers reported chasing the man for several minutes as he continued disobeying traffic laws, reaching speeds of 45-50 mph during the pursuit.

The car chase was called off near Bradley and Center Ridge Roads, however, an officer who had overheard the radio traffic, intercepted the rider on foot and forced him off the bike.

The man, a 42-year-old Cleveland resident, resisted officers, who wrestled with him to get him handcuffed.

Eventually, he was taken into custody.

Officers noted the man was playing the song “Failure” by Neffex on a speaker, which includes the lyrics “don’t try to stop me...” repeatedly.

They said this influenced them to think the man planned on running from the authorities, even though he said he didn’t stop because he was scared.

He was charged with felony fleeing, resisting arrest and several traffic charges, and the bike was impounded.

