Northeast Ohio Weather: Fog and drizzle this morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High moisture content in the atmosphere this morning leading to mist. Fog is thick in some spots with visibility less than a quarter mile at times. This could slow you down this morning. A weak cold front is now east of our area today. Temperatures will hold steady in the middle to upper 40s. We kept tonight dry with a cloudy sky. A new area of low pressure will eject out of Colorado tonight. This system will give us a couple more shots of some light showers Thursday evening then again Friday evening. Afternoon temperatures the rest of the week will be in the 40 to 45 degree range.

