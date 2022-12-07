Northeast Ohio weather: Some fog lingers overnight; gray pattern persists through the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Areas of fog continue to blanket the region this afternoon.

Visibility may drop down to 1/4 of a mile from time to time.

While the fog may not be as widespread overnight as it was yesterday evening, some of this gloom is going to hang around through tomorrow morning.

Thursday morning will feature cloudy skies, patchy fog, and pockets of drizzle.

The fog and drizzle will lift over the course of the day, but the cloud cover will hang around through the evening.

Temperature-wise, we’ll drop into the upper 30s tonight.

We’ll only rise into the low 40s on Thursday.

A few additional showers are possible Thursday night.

Friday morning may, perhaps, bring us our first glimpses of sun in quite some time, although, there will still be plenty of cloud cover around.

Light rain will move in early Friday evening, and as temperatures fall on Friday night, some snow will mix in from time to time, especially in far northeast Ohio.

Little to no snowfall accumulation is expected.

