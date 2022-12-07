ODOT needs private partners to install EV charging stations

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The electronic vehicle charger supply is ramping up across Ohio’s interstates, according to Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials.

“We are deploying electric vehicle infrastructure across the state of Ohio,” said Preeti Choudhary, the executive director of DRIVEOHIO.

It’s the start of something of new for ODOT and DRIVEOHIO.

Eventually, electronic vehicle charging stations will line up along our interstates--- at least one every 50 miles.

“This is a part of the national EV infrastructure program that was instituted as a part of the bipartisan infrastructure law. So all states received a portion of funding along with that program. Ohio’s portion is about 140 million dollars,” said Choudhary.

ODOT and DRIVEOHIO are now seeking private partners to implement these charging stations. They are asking for proposals by the 21st of this month.

“I come here and take my break and I notice when people use their electric cars to get charged it takes 20 to 30 minutes,” said Bryant Anderson, a local truck driver.

Anderson supports the eco-friendly footprint electric cars have to offer.

“Yeah, I think over time they will make the investment in terms of distribution of stations so you can come in you know fuel up. My biggest concern, once you get out west, past st. Louis, fuel areas are far apart,” said Anderson.

Eco-friendly travel is a vision company’s have been tweaking and improving for decades. And now a step closer to their vision becoming a reality.

“We really are doing this to support the inevitable future which is being driven by the auto manufacturers with the promise to go electric in the next you know 5, 10, 15 years position us well for that future,” said Choudhary.

ODOT and DIRVEOHIO explain they are working to put EV stations up where there are other amenities around so people can charge their cars, and do something while they wait.

There are currently charging stations in the Giant Eagle Parking Lot at 5231 Detroit Rd., Sheffield, OH 44054, and another at Sheetz at 7777 Reynolds Rd., Mentor, OH 44060.

