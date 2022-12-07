2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Richmond Heights police offering free gun locks to save lives

The Richmond Heights Police Department is highlighting the importance of properly handling and...
The Richmond Heights Police Department is highlighting the importance of properly handling and storing handguns with a free gun safety lock giveaway.(Richmond Heights Police Dept.)
By Damon Maloney
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richmond Heights Police Department is highlighting the importance of properly handling and storing handguns with a free gun safety lock giveaway.

According to Nationwide Children’s, millions of children live in homes with guns. They state many of these weapons are stored loaded, unlocked, or both and lead to thousands of deaths and injuries among children every year.

The Richmond Heights Police Department says it’s always important that adults use extreme caution when it comes to handguns.

A post on the department’s Facebook account said, “Weapon safety is particularly important inside a home where a child could find a gun.”

Free gun safety locks are being made available at the Richmond Heights Police Department.
Free gun safety locks are being made available at the Richmond Heights Police Department.(Richmond Heights Police)

The agency has partnered with Project ChildSafe and is offering free gun safety locks at their police station located at 27201 Highland Road. Those interested in a safety lock can pick one up Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The department is also providing safety and security brochure designed for firearm owners.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Bedford City Schools closed again Wednesday
Emily Deese (Source: North Ridgeville police)
Court hearing for daughter accused of stabbing parents at their North Ridgeville home
$2500 bond set for caregiver charged with abusing patient at Warrensville Development Center
Cleveland police investigate murder outside recreation center
Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting outside recreation center