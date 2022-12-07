Richmond Heights police offering free gun locks to save lives

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richmond Heights Police Department is highlighting the importance of properly handling and storing handguns with a free gun safety lock giveaway.

According to Nationwide Children’s, millions of children live in homes with guns. They state many of these weapons are stored loaded, unlocked, or both and lead to thousands of deaths and injuries among children every year.

The Richmond Heights Police Department says it’s always important that adults use extreme caution when it comes to handguns.

A post on the department’s Facebook account said, “Weapon safety is particularly important inside a home where a child could find a gun.”

Free gun safety locks are being made available at the Richmond Heights Police Department. (Richmond Heights Police)

The agency has partnered with Project ChildSafe and is offering free gun safety locks at their police station located at 27201 Highland Road. Those interested in a safety lock can pick one up Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The department is also providing safety and security brochure designed for firearm owners.

