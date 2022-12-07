2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect steals generator and post hole digger from Cleveland garage, police say

Suspect steals generator and post hole digger from Cleveland garage, police say
Suspect steals generator and post hole digger from Cleveland garage, police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing a generator and post hole digger is wanted in Cleveland, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him.

Cleveland Police said the suspect took the items from a garage in the 4100 block of Biddulph Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.

The generator was red and black, but no description of the digger was given.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Caption

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

