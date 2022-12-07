Suspect steals generator and post hole digger from Cleveland garage, police say
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing a generator and post hole digger is wanted in Cleveland, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him.
Cleveland Police said the suspect took the items from a garage in the 4100 block of Biddulph Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.
The generator was red and black, but no description of the digger was given.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.