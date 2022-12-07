2 Strong 4 Bullies
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power, authorities say

Vermont authorities say a utility worker has died while working on electrical power lines.
Vermont authorities say a utility worker has died while working on electrical power lines.(shaunl via Canva)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HALIFAX, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Authorities in Vermont say a utility worker has died while working on downed power lines.

WCAX reports the incident happened on Reed Hill Road in Halifax.

According to Vermont State Police, 41-year-old Lukas Donahue was working to restore power after trees fell on electrical wires in the area.

Investigators said Donahue was seriously injured and died at the scene. He was a worker with Green Mountain Power.

Authorities said his death has been accidental and doesn’t appear suspicious.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

