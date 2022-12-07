2 Strong 4 Bullies
Willoughby police track down driver involved in late night hit skip at local business

By Jim Nelson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby driver is facing charges after crashing into a local business around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, damaging a fence and other property before taking off.

Detective Lt. John Begovic told 19 News surveillance video posted to the Willoughby Police Department’s Facebook page helped investigators find the driver, but no charges have been filed as of Tuesday.

Begovic said charges are expected within the next few days.

The business, which operates out of a renovated century home, offers shared workspaces and was closed at the time of the crash.

The damage to the property, located on the corner of Euclid Avenue and Jordan Drive, is visible from the street.

Willoughby is one of many Northeast Ohio cities that has pushed its residents and businesses to install security and surveillance systems; the Willoughby Police Department is also one of several agencies that maintains a database of residential surveillance cameras to aid officers in investigations.

