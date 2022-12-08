2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 inmates remain on the loose after escaping from a Lorain County prison

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility Wednesday evening, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s department.

The facility is located in the 9800 block of Murray Ridge Rd in Elyria.

Sergeant Mark Bungard with the Lorain County Sheriff’s department said the inmates broke out a window around 6:30 p.m.

Inmates Steven Carpenter and Johnny Brooks were last seen running southeast, said Sergeant Bungard.

Carpenter, who was serving time for burglary, may have been wearing a black hoodie and dark-colored sweatpants.

Steven Carpenter
Steven Carpenter((Source: Lorain County Sheriff))

He is described as a white male 5′6, 140 lbs, with short brown hair, and brown eyes. Carpenter has a beard and a tattoo above his left eye.

Brooks, who was serving time for possession of drugs, may have been wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Johnny Brooks
Johnny Brooks((Source: Lorain County Sheriff))

He is described as a white male 5′8, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes , and his last known address is Wadsworth.

Sergeant Bungard said if you see them, do not attempt to capture or make contact, but call your local law enforcement agency or the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-244-0373, 440-323-1212, or emergency- 911.

