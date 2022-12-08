2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 2 men escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department.

The facility is located at 9892 Murray Ridge Road.

The Lorain Sheriff’s press release said Steven A. Carpenter and Johnny L. Brooks Jr. broke out a window and escaped around 630pm.

They were on foot and were last seen running southeast.

Steven Carpenter may have been wearing a black hoodie and dark-colored sweatpants. He is described as a white male 5′6, 140 lbs, with short brown hair, and brown eyes. Carpenter has a beard and a tattoo above his left eye.

Johnny Brooks may have been wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as a white male 5′8, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes , and his last known address is Wadsworth Ohio.

Carpenter was incarcerated for burglary and Brooks for possession of drugs.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Lorain Police Department K-9, extensively searched the area.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking the whereabouts of the two.

If seen, do not attempt to capture or make contact with the listed individuals. Call your local law enforcement agency or the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-244-0373, 440-323-1212, or emergency- 911.

