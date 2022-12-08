2 Strong 4 Bullies
CAUGHT ON CAM: Duo wanted for stealing over $1,000 in items from Summit County business

Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the duo caught on camera stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a business in Green.

The incident happened on Nov. 30 at SalonCentric, located at 3700 Massillon Rd., according to a department Facebook post.

**We need your assistance** The two individuals seen in the video below are responsible for the theft of over $1,000...

Posted by Summit County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 8, 2022

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 330-643-2131.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

