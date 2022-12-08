2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man who put baby in oven now wanted by Cuyahoga County sheriff

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sammy Hunter, Jr. is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff Department for failing to register as an arson offender after being convicted of aggravated arson in 2009.

In that case Hunter was found guilty of putting his 26 day-old baby into a diaper bag, and into an oven.

Hunter tried to turn the oven on but according to police reports the pilot light was out and did not ignite.

The baby survived.

With oven on but not burning, gas filled his apartment and those around him.

When firefighters arrived Hunter is accused of attacking one of them while trying to help the situation.

Because of his arson conviction Hunter is required to register once a year with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s office but has failed to do so recently, which is why there is a warrant out for his arrest.

Hunter was featured as a part of Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted by Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

Described as 5′8″ and weighing 200lbs. Hunter was last know to reside on Cleveland Southeast side, around E. 106th Street.

Anyone with information on Hudson’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for a $2,500 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

