Cleveland teenager released from hospital after being struck by a vehicle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy was released from the hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Monday morning.

Cleveland police said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of E. 115th Street and Superior Avenue.

According to police, the boy was hit while crossing the street.

Cleveland EMS transported him to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Family members said the hospital staff “took very good care of him and he is on the road to recovery.”

The teenager’s name is not being released at this time.

