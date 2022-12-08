Early morning shooting downtown leaves man in serious condition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man is in serious condition after an early morning shooting, according to Cleveland police.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, fire and EMS responded to the East 30th area of Chester Avenue for a reported shooting.

Police said the man walked down to the Greyhound Bus Station, where they found him.

The victim was transported to Metro Hospital, according to police, where he is in stable but serious condition.

