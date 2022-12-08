Lake Humane Society offers reduced adoption fees ahead of holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake Humane Society is joining the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” campaign to help find more pets homes now through Sunday.

According to a release, during this event adoption fees are reduced for many LHS shelter pets.

This year, many shelters have seen an increase in pets, including LHS.

They stated that they have had an abundance of large dogs in particular, and increased length of stays for all pets.

Through the “Empty the Shelters” program, LHS hopes to have more pets in forever homes before the holidays.

The adoption program allows shelters to bring more attention to animals that may normally be overlooked.

“Empty the Shelters” provides grant funding, which allows shelters such as LHS to charge a reduced adoption fee.

LHS specifically is focusing on long-term resident dogs, such as bonded pair Chase and Gordon, who are both 4-years-old and came to LHS in September.

Chase and Gordon are smart, playful and intelligent, LHS said, and like many other bonded pairs, need a special family ready to welcome them both into their home.

Lake Humane Society Intake Coordinator, Julia Keller, had this to say about the pair:

“They’re super bubbly, outgoing, and have such goofy personalities. They’re always up to play, but have a sweeter soft side to them, as well, and make the best cuddlers, which is great as we enter the colder months. You get the best of both worlds with them – and you get two to love!”

“Empty the Shelters” included 245 shelters across the country last year, and helped pets find new homes. This allows shelters to bring more animals in, saving even more lives.

This year, LHS is reducing adoption fees for all cats over the age of one and adult dogs.

Through Sunday, adoption fees will be:

Dogs - $50 plus $20.75 mandatory dog licensing fee

Bonded pairs - BOGO free plus $20.75 mandatory dog licensing fee per dog

Cats: $25

Anyone interested in adopting one of the shelter pets at LHS can visit their website, or email their adoption counselors.

