2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of Sharing promotion.(McDonald's)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents this Thursday and Friday.

The fast-food chain said customers can snag the deal when ordering through its app.

The burgers usually cost $2.89, but McDonald’s said it’s lowering the price as part of its SZN of Sharing promotion.

The double cheeseburger offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is good as long as supplies last.

Representatives say customers can unwrap deals, merchandise and prizes in the restaurant’s app through the SZN of Sharing promotion until Dec. 25.

According to McDonald’s, customers can grab “Exclusive McDonald’s Deals” that change during the week as part of its current promotion.

The burger chain is also offering the chance for someone to win free McDonald’s for life.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe

Latest News

Where’s my mail? East Cleveland man sounds alarm on USPS delay ahead of holidays
Where’s my mail? East Cleveland man sounds alarm on USPS delay ahead of holidays
Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted
Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
At least 10 people injured in explosion at grain elevator facility in Iowa
First Energy fields a surge of questions about EV charging stations
First Energy fields a surge of questions about EV charging stations(part 1)
Parade, rally to celebrate State Champion Glenville Tarblooders
Parade, rally to celebrate State Champion Glenville Tarblooders