Multiple lawsuits claim special needs students were mistreated at Ashtabula County school

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Three separate lawsuits have been filed against the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center, claiming school workers mistreated students with special needs, ultimately leading to the firing of a staffer who reported the incidents.

The mother of one student, along with the grandmother of another student, are both named as plaintiffs in separate complaints filed Wednesday in the United States Courthouse for the Northern District of Ohio.

Another lawsuit was filed by the former employee in the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas.

All three plaintiffs are represented by Cleveland-based civil rights attorney Jared Klebanow.

“What we have is an unfortunate circumstance of an administrator, a teacher, and a nurse abusing their authority and treating students with no dignity or respect,” Klebanow told 19 News.

According to the lawsuits, two 12-year-old students with special needs were subjected to physical and emotional abuse by two staffers, including a school nurse.

The families claim the nurse choked one student by grabbing the hood of her sweatshirt. She’s also accused of taunting her by placing her lunch just outside of her reach. The student has limited mobility, according to the complaint.

The nurse allegedly punished students by placing them in a dark room.

According to the complaint, a part-time teacher reported the incidents to superiors before she was ultimately fired on December 5th.

“These children with special needs are so vulnerable and we have an individual here who spoke out against what she saw, really a shield to protect these children,” Klebanow said. “She has her own family to provide for and her own bills to pay and now she has no job.”

When reached by email Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Michael Candela said he was not aware of the lawsuits and therefore couldn’t comment.

