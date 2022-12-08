Nordonia High School coach resigns after accusations of inappropriate social media interactions with student

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Nordonia High School coach and paraprofessional resigned Tuesday after school officials said they learned of inappropriate photos and statements sent via social media to a Nordonia High School student.

According to Nordonia Hills City School District Superintendent Dr. Joe Clark, the employee worked part-time as a paraprofessional since October 2022 , coached freshmen baseball last spring and freshmen football this fall.

Dr. Clark said the district learned of the allegations on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and immediately contacted Macedonia police, the Ohio Department of Education and had an emergency meeting with the staff member.

The police investigation continues and no charges have been filed at this time.

“Creating a safe environment for our students is our top priority, and the Nordonia Hills City School District has high expectations for staff members’ conduct. We are grateful to the individual who brought the concerns to our attention, and we encourage all students, families, and community members to always share any concerns with a staff member or administrator, or utilize our anonymous Safer Ohio Tipline via text or call at 1-844-SaferOH (1-844-723-3764),” said Dr. Clark.

