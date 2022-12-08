2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Stubborn cloud cover

19 First Alert
19 First Alert
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Trapped low level moisture will continue the cloud cover through the day and tonight. The fog isn’t as widespread as yesterday. You can still expect some patchy low visibilities, however, this morning. High temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. We could see a few glimpses of sun tomorrow. The team is tracking a low pressure system that is moving out of Colorado this morning. This system will be in southern Ohio Friday evening. Scattered light showers will be in the area for your Friday night plans. Another system brings light rain to the area later Saturday night and into Sunday morning.



