Police: Man wanted for questioning in double homicide arrested in Ashtabula after car breaks down

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula County Sheriffs Deputies on Thursday took a man wanted for questioning in a Paulding County double homicide into custody after his car broke down, according to Sheriff William R. Niemi.

The man called police at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 8 to report his car broke down on U.S. 322 in Orwell Township, Niemi said.

Officials then determined the man was wanted for questioning for the double murder and took him into custody.

Niemi did not specify when the homicides occurred but said the department is working closely with officials in Paulding County.

Officials confirmed more details will be released in the coming days.

